Ambulance Subcommittee To Be Formed

A new ambulance service provider will serve residents of the Bond County Special Service District beginning January 1.

The county has entered into a contract with Rural Med, which also serves Fayette County.

At a meeting Tuesday night, the SSD board began to address the formation of an Ambulance Subcommittee, which will advise the board.

Adam Boudouris, chairman of the SSD board, said the board would meet at least quarterly and possibly monthly for an estimated six months to make sure the EMS service is solidified for residents.

The subcommittee will consist of five members, one from Rural Med, and others from Bond County 9-1-1, the county board, a fire district, and HSHS Holy Family Hospital.

Wes Pourchot will be the county board representative.

Boudouris said he’s been in touch with the owners of Rural Med and said they are ready to begin operations in Bond County. He said they plan to have several ambulances in the county and ready for service as of 9 PM on New Year’s Eve.

By contract, the ambulances are to be furnished by the special service district.

Boudouris said arrangements are still underway regarding a site in Greenville for the new ambulance service to be located.