BNB Helps GHS Students Produce “A Christmas Carol”

In lieu of a traditional musical production this year, Greenville High School students created a radio play, their take on the classic “A Christmas Carol”.

WGEL proudly presented that program this past weekend. If you tuned in, you might have heard GHS Musical Producer Shawn Cox thank Bradford National Bank for being the main sponsor of the production.

BNB President Mike Ennen told WGEL the students have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 this year and the bank was eager to do anything they could to make their year as normal as possible.

WGEL will share the Greenville High School production of “A Christmas Carol” again this Thursday, Christmas Eve, at 7 PM. Tune in on 101.7 FM or stream it online at WGEL.com.