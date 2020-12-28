Bond County Tax Sale

Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp has scheduled the county tax sale.

It will be Tuesday, January 12 at 10:30 a.m. at the treasurer’s office.

The tax sale will consist of real estate taxes that have not been paid by the property owners for the 2019 tax year.

To keep the taxes from being sold on January 12, the property owner must pay the taxes by 4 p.m. Monday, January 11.

Camp said those buying taxes do not receive control of the property then. There is a process of multiple years that must be followed for that to occur.