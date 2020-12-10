Boundary Maintenance Work At Carlyle Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake will be performing boundary maintenance work from December 14, 2020 through January 15, 2021 on multiple sections of the boundary line at Carlyle Lake. The boundary line maintenance work will consist of uniformed Park Rangers and volunteers walking the boundary lines, replacing signposts, identifying encroachments on government property, inspecting mowing permits, and clearing brush along the boundary line. The maintenance work is performed annually during the winter months when vegetation is at a minimum.

Maintenance is necessary in order to maintain a visible boundary line and to protect the public lands at Carlyle Lake.

If you have any questions or would like to volunteer to assist with boundary line maintenance, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.