Capri IGA Salvation Army Double Day

The Bond County Salvation Army’s bell ringing campaign is underway with ringers stationed at Capri IGA, Buchheit and Dollar General in Greenville.

Mary Young, bell ringing campaign director, reported the double day at Capri IGA has been scheduled for Saturday, December 19. IGA will match donations on that day, up to $1,000.

Anyone interested in assisting the Salvation Army as a bell ringer can contact Mary Young at 553-4353.

Those wishing to donate by check can send it to the Bond County Salvation Army, in care of Bradford National Bank in Greenville.