Christmas Lights Contest In Panama

The Village of Panama is hosting a Christmas Decorating Contest.

Panama residents need to contact village officials if they want to enter.

Judging will be December 16, 17 and 18. Lights should be turned on from dusk to at least 9 p.m. on those dates.

First, second and third place winners will be presented cash awards, courtesy of local businesses.

There will also be a “People’s Choice Award” contest on Facebook. The deadline to submit a photo is 9 p.m. December 15.

Winners will be announced at noon Saturday, December 19 on the Village of Panama Facebook page. More details about the contest are also available on the Facebook page.