City Council Approves Tax Levy

The Greenville City Council has approved a tax levy, for taxes to be paid in 2021, at the same amount as this past year.

The levy will remain at $843,041.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey explained to the council Tuesday night he was recommending no increase due to the pandemic. He said the pandemic has had a radical effect on many taxpayers. He pointed out that not having an increase will mean the city forego about $42,000 of tax revenue that could be levied and that is needed for the city. But he said that need is equal to the need for residents not to pay it.

Click below to hear his comments in full:

Since 2014, the council has increased the levy only twice. That was in 2014 and 2018.