The Greenville City Council conducts its December meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the municipal building.

Items on the agenda include the tax levy ordinance, the waste collection agreement with Doty Sanitation, a proposal for a Second Street water line, discussion of replacement of the lake patrol boat, a COVID-19 update, and a planned development agreement for Greenville Commons.

The meeting can be seen on the City of Greenville’s Facebook page.