City Holiday Lights Contest Winners

The judging is completed for the Greenville Holiday Lights Contest.

The winning display is at the Stan Breuchaud residence, 1503 Killarney Drive.

Judged as the best business display was the one at Mallory Daum’s Collective Closet, 213 West College Avenue.

Receiving 178 “likes” on the city’s Facebook page as the Fan Favorite was the display of John and Esther Moore at 303 Charles Avenue.

The business, residential and Fan Favorite winners will each receive $50 in Chamber of Commerce BoCo bucks.

Among all displays entered in the contest, a random drawing was held. The winners were Michael and Samantha Bailey at 405 West Washington Avenue. They receive a $50 credit on their City of Greenville water account.

Contest judges were Addison and Bill Walker, Justin Brunious, Kaya and Noel Harnetiaux and Jes Adam.

The list of light displays in the contest can be found on the City of Greenville’s website.

Each registered contestant has agreed to keep their lights shining until December 31.