Record Year For City Leaf Vacuuming Program

Greenville residents are fortunate the city has a leaf vacuuming program it provides in the spring and fall.

Bill Grider, superintendent of public works, reports it has already been a record year. He said prior to December 1, the city had collected an estimated 600 cubic yards, which is normally what they would gather during the entire fall season.

Grider said having just one vacuum unit in working condition has put a strain on the program.

Residents are reminded they present a big obstacle when vehicles are parked in front of the leaves.

So, what happens to all those leaves? Grider said they are placed in piles to create compost to give to residents. Crews turn the leaves over about every 30 days. After 14 months, leaves are turned into usable compost, which is offered to residents.

This fall’s leaf vacuuming program ends December 18.