City Teaming With Ameren For Economic Development

The City of Greenville is teaming up with Ameren Illinois to obtain the assistance of a firm to enhance economic development efforts.

The city council approved a contact with NextSite. The city will pay annual fees of $5,995.

If the efforts of NextSite produce a business or businesses in Greenville, the city will pay success fees to the company, which vary in amounts depending on what is brought in.

City Manager Dave Willey talked to the council about the program, noting the agreement is subsidized by Ameren. He said the normal fee for this type of service is around $50,000. He said the company provides information and leads into securing the businesses, which is unique.

Willey said NextSite provides data, which can be used by the city.

The contact is for three years, ending November of 2023.