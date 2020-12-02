County Annex Office Hours Adjusted

Public office hours at the Bond County Office Annex have been adjusted due to COVID-19.

The treasurer’s, county clerk’s and supervisor of assessments’ offices are now open to the public, Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be the case until further notice.

The door to the building will be open during those hours, but will be locked before 11 and after 2.

Someone will be in each office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to answer phone calls.

No changes were made in the courthouse hours.