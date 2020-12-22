County Board Appreciative For Holiday Lights

The lights are shining brightly on the Bond County Courthouse, continuing a recent holiday tradition.

At the Bond County Board meeting Tuesday night, board members expressed their appreciation to the City of Greenville.

Board Chairman Adam Boudouris said the city made sure the lights were operating. He said there had been discussions last year about renovating the lights to make sure they look nice. He said the city went through Z&Z Electric and noted the city and Z&Z both did a great job.

The lights outline the historic Bond County Courthouse. They can be seen every night during the holiday season.