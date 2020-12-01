County Board Members To Be Sworn In Tuesday

The Bond County Board meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday with the public able to view it on Google Meet.

The county board members who won in the November election will be sworn in. They are Jacob Rayl, Frank Lucco and Adam Boudouris.

Officers for the county board will be selected.

Also on the agenda is a highway employee schedule due to COVID-19 and the board will also address the COVID-19 situation in the county.

Following the county board meeting, the members will call a meeting of the Special Service District Board. The topic of discussion will be the ambulance service contract.

To join the meetings on line, contact the Bond County clerk’s office for information.