The City of Breese has two COVID Relief Grants Programs. The programs opened up Wednesday, December 16th, and the application deadline is Thursday, January 7, at 4:30 PM.

You can download Guideline and Factsheets, Applications, and Certification forms for both programs at Breese.org/forms. You can also pick up copies at Breese City Hall.

If you have questions, call Shelly at 526-4495.