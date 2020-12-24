COVID Vaccine Arrives At HSHS Holy Family

HSHS Holy Family Hospital and the Bond County Health Department administered their first COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday.

Cindy Crouch, registered nurse in the hospital’s emergency department, and Dr. Phillip Siefken received the first doses in Bond County.

Hospital officials stated the vaccines were administered smoothly and safely.

HSHS Holy Family Hospital, in partnership with the health department, is following CDC guidelines to determine who will receive the vaccine now. Those providing direct patient care are being given first priority.

Crouch said she wanted to get the vaccine for her family, friends and the community, with the goal of keeping everyone safe.

Dr. Siefken stated he chose to get the vaccine because he has reviewed the data and the vaccine is safer than the risk of COVID-19.

Holy Family Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Jennings commented, “This is an exciting time for our hospital as we are thrilled to be able to provide an additional level of protection for our colleagues who continue to provide exceptional and compassionate patient care in the midst of this pandemic.”

Those from Holy Family Hospital and the Bond County Health Department urge the community to continue to do their part to decrease the number of COVID cases. Wash hands, observe social distancing, wear masks and stay home when you are ill.