Crimestoppers Seeks Help With Theft Investigation

Macoupin/Montgomery Crimestoppers is seeing the public’s help in solving a theft.

On Monday, December 3 the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of stolen equipment. The owner of a remote shed on 9th Ave. near the Deer Run Mine reported that two pieces of equipment had been stolen. One item was a yellow Allmand light tower and the other was an orange Goodwin 6” water pump.

If you have any information that would help solve this crime or any other crime go to Crimestoppers website to email a tip at www.macmontcrimestoppers.com, download the free app for your smartphone called P3 and submit a tip, or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-352-0136.

Any information that leads to an arrest is eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.