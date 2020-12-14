FNB Issues Counterfeit Warning

The FNB Community Bank is issuing a warning to area businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills.

Three Vandalia businesses have fallen victim to counterfeiters who passed fake $100 bills.

In each case, the bill had the same serial number and appeared well worn or faded. The serial number is G57131587A.

FNB officials emphasize that businesses should be on the lookout for any other signs of a bill being fake.

Fraudulent currency cases tend to be higher during the holidays and the bank encourages local merchants to be vigilant.