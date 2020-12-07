FNB November Students Of The Month

The FNB Community Bank has selected its recipients of the November Student of the Month honor. Students are nominated by school staff and monthly winners are selected by a panel of bank employees.

The November Students of the Month are:

Lauren Hagy, Vandalia High School, nominated by Julie Lay

Jayde Hoshouer, Ramsey High School, nominated by Lynsey Thoele (pictured at top)

Nickole Houston, Patoka High School, nominated by Christine Meng (no photo available)

Hayley Eyman, Greenville High School, nominated by Jennifer Dannaman and Patti Maurer

Brooke Tompkins, Mulberry Grove High School, nominated by Karla Rogers

Each student received a $50 check, a certificate, and an invitation to a special ceremony at the end of the school year. To qualify, the student must be a junior or senior, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, display leadership skills, demonstrate good moral character, be active in extracurricular activities, and express future goals and/or college plans. This is the third year FNB has coordinated the recognition program.