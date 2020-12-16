Free Methodist Church Presents Isaiah Trail

The Greenville Free Methodist Church is inviting area residents of all ages to its Isaiah Advent Trail this Friday and Saturday.

The free event is at the church property along Illinois Rt. 140, just east of Greenville. Hours each evening are 6 to 8 p.m.

Children and Prayer Pastor Christie Kessinger said it is designed as a walk to reflect on the true meaning of Christmas. She said people should park in the church’s main lot then walk around the perimeter of the building. There will be four stations, each of which has a verse to read, a question to contemplate or discuss, and a short prayer. Everyone is welcome to the come and go event, which ends with a fire pit and hot chocolate.

Kessinger said the church felt it was important to offer something uplifting to the community, as residents still face the pandemic.

For more information visit GreenvilleFMC.org.