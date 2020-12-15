Getting Around Illinois Provides Road Conditions

With the potential for the first major storm this winter fast approaching, the Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public to visit and bookmark GettingAroundIllinois.com for continually updated information on road conditions.

“Weather conditions can change quickly and whether you’re driving a short distance or several miles, Getting Around Illinois is a great resource to keep you updated on winter road conditions throughout the state,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Before you travel, always ask yourself: Is this trip really necessary? The safest decision you can make during inclement weather always is to stay home.”

The Centers for Disease Control advises that travel can increase your chance of spreading and getting COVID-19, however, if travel is necessary, be sure to take these steps to protect yourself and others.

GettingAroundIllinois.com is available on your computer and optimized for smartphones. The site includes the ability to identify and zoom in to a location, travel route or destination on a state map. Road conditions are recorded by plow drivers out in the field and relayed to GettingAroundIllinois.com through a cloud-based system to provide a general overview on IDOT-maintained highways.

The road conditions map averages more than 2.5 million pageviews during snow-and-ice season, featuring a color scheme of pinks and blues to differentiate from the red, yellow and green of traffic congestion reporting as well as to increase accessibility for those who have difficulty distinguishing colors.