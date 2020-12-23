GFPD To Escort Santa Through Greenville

A note from the Greenville Fire Protection District…

Your Greenville Firefighters will escort Santa Claus through Greenville on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

The escort will leave the Fire Department at 6pm and will travel through the City. There is a map and street listings posted below. We will also *attempt* to add additional streets as time and weather conditions permit. We don’t want Santa to get too cold as he rides around.

Step outside and wave to Santa as he passes by.

We will start at the Greenville Firehouse at 6pm.

We will make a pass by The Glenwood and Cedarhurst complexes…

Then our next area will be the Kingsbury Apts… That will lead Santa over to the Two-Creeks Trailer court…

Then we will travel up Ridge Ave to Clarence st. and down to Woodlawn st..

At Elm st, we will go North to Beaumont ave… Then we will go past Almira Manor before heading East on Beaumont to Asbury st…

We will then turn onto Eastern Ave to the South … We will go East on Oak St. to Hena st… Up Hena to Killarney. Then East on Killarney to Idler.

Once on Idler, we will go East on Butternut and through that subdivision.. from there, we will be coming to the Wheat Field subdivision.. after that we travel to Avonlea ct…

Then we will go West on College ave. to 6th. street.. we will go south on 6th to Washington St., Turning East to 4th. St. Then soth to Harris ave, turning back towards 6th St.

We will then go to Willard st. And the Housing area… Then East on Franklin to 4th st, and going South to Louis Latzer Dr… Then East, past the Illini Trailer Park.

Please remember, this is our first year to take Santa around the town.. there will be flaws in the system.. we will attempt to stay on the route as best we can. We also want to remind everyone that, if we have an Emergency call, Santa’s travels might be delayed or even cut short… But we will make an effort to avoid that situation.