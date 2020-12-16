GHS Production Of “A Christmas Carol” On WGEL

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on just about every facet of daily life. While some events have had to be cancelled, many have adapted to a new way of doing things. The later was the approach of Greenville High School students as they began to work on a musical production for this year.

GHS Musical Director Shawn Cox told WGEL he adapted the book version of “A Christmas Carol” into a radio show. Students have been working with Gary Erickson in the studio at Greenville University. They finished up in early November and have been editing the program since then.

You’ll be able to hear the production this Saturday, December 19 at 2 PM right here on WGEL 101.7 FM and streaming online at WGEL.com.

18 students are in the cast and over 50 contributed to the music.

Cox told us students were a bit apprehensive about the new type of production, but once they began working, they got very excited. He said the students haven’t heard the finished product yet so it will be fun for them to hear it with everyone else.

Cox said the production was a community effort. He expressed his thanks to the businesses that sponsored the program and all individuals who have helped out. He said he hopes the presentation is a good gift to the community in what can be a trying time.

