GHS Students Named DAR Good Citizens

The Greenville High School winner and runners up for the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award have been announced.

Kyra Wells has been selected as the Benjamin Mills Chapter DAR Good Citizenship Award winner for the 2020-2021 school year. She is the daughter of Adam and Elena Wells of Greenville.

Kyra has been a class representative and is a member of the National Honor Society.

After graduating from GHS, Kyra plans to attend Kaskaskia College to earn an Associate of Arts degree, then transfer to a university to obtain a bachelor’s degree in social work. She would like to eventually obtain a master’s degree in that field.

The GHS finalists and winner were selected by the high school teachers.

Recognition is based on dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

The other two finalists are Clayton Dannaman and William Sussenbach, both from Greenville.

Clayton is the son of Steve and Jennifer Dannaman, and William is the son of Jeff and Michelle Sussenbach.

Both have been in a variety of high school activities.

After high school, Sussenbach wants to attend college and study mechanical engineering or mathematics.

Dannaman has plans to attend Kaskaskia College and become an electrician.