Greenville Mayor Race Down To Two Candidates

The City of Greenville’s mayor race is down to two candidates after the petition of a third one was challenged by the other two.

When the petition filing period ended, there were three people who had filed petitions, incumbent Alan Gaffner, George Barber and Zion Le Grand.

City Clerk Sue Ann Nelson told WGEL that Barber and Gaffner filed a joint objection to Le Grand’s petition, which had the minimum number of signatures of 10.

Nelson said Le Grand was removed from the candidate list for failing to have enough valid signatures on the petition.

The city’s Electoral Board was convened to review the matter. That board consisted of Councilmen Mike Heath and Kyle Littlefield, and Nelson.

After checking names and addresses on the petition, using information from the Bond County Clerk’s office, the Electoral Board ruled five of the 10 were not valid. Some did not live in Greenville.

That leaves Gaffner and Barber as the candidates for the four-year mayor term.

There are two four-year councilman positions to be filled. Candidates are Dennis Warren, incumbent Littlefield, and Ivan Estevez.

The election is April 6.