GU & Unit 2 COVID Reports

The latest Greenville University COVID-19 report has statistics as of this past Friday.

There were 16 current positive cases, including 10 students and six staff members.

Since August, the university has administered 21,058 COVID tests with 87 of them having positive results.

The latest Bond County Unit 2 COVID-19 report was issued this past Friday by Superintendent Wes Olson.

At that time, the district had 18 staff members and 99 students in quarantine.

Since August 1, the quarantine numbers have been 1,012 students in quarantine plus 204 staff members.

Also during that time period, there have been 55 positive cases among staff and 69 positive student cases.