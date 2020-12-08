GU & Unit 2 COVID Updates

Greenville University is reporting 19 positive COVID-19 cases on their campus as of Monday. That number includes five staff and 14 students.

Everyone on the GU campus is tested for COVID twice a week.

A total of 20,286 tests have been administered since the start of the fall semester with a total of 80 positive cases in that time.

The latest Bond County Unit 2 COVID-19 report was released late last week by Superintendent Wes Olson.

It reveals that as of December 4, the district had 19 staff members and 151 students in quarantine.

Known positive cases since August 1 have numbered 51 staff members and 64 students.

Olson said last week there were a few new positive cases among students and staff. He noted, in one instance, an entire classroom was transitioned to remote learning.

Over 60 students were able to return to school this week.

Superintendent Olson reminds parents to self-check their children each day before arriving to school, and if a child is exhibiting any symptoms, they should not go to school.