Health Board President On CDC Guidelines

Health officials continue to urge people to observe social distancing, wash hands regularly and wear masks during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Tom Dawdy, president of the Bond County Health Department, said the CDC still recommends a 14-day quarantine for anyone exposed to COVID-19. However, in recognition of the many difficulties that can cause, they have compromised to say individuals who have been in quarantined for 10 days and do not have any symptoms can end their quarantine. A test can be given to a quarantined individual on day six. In that case, if they have no symptoms and the test comes back negative, they can leave quarantine. Dr. Dawdy said there is some increased risk of a quarantined person still being contagious if they use the seven-day option.

Dr. Dawdy also addressed the difference in the terms isolation and quarantine related to COVID-19. He said the term “isolation” is used when someone actually has COVID. “Quarantine” is for those who are close contacts of someone who has COVID.

If you have COVID-19 questions, contact the Bond County Health Department at 664-1442 or consult your personal physician.