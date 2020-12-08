HSHS Holy Family Patient & Family Engagement Council

HSHS Holy Family Hospital is accepting applications for their Patient and Family Engagement Council (PFEC). The Patient and Family Engagement Council’s mission is to provide a collaborative partnership for families and HSHS clinicians, administrators and colleagues to promote the delivery of patient and family-centered health care.

Council members will be selected to represent the many different types of patients and caregivers who use Holy Family Hospital. Patients or family members of patients who use a wide range of hospital services are encouraged to apply. Adult family members, caregivers and those from a variety of cultures, races, religions and social backgrounds will be considered.

“We are excited to develop our council to assist us in gathering insight from community members and providing recommendations to hospital leaders on programs and projects related to the strategic goals of the organization,” shared Teresa Cornelius, chief nursing officer at Holy Family Hospital. “With help from our community members, we look forward to continuing to make changes that positively impact the patient and family experience.”

The Patient and Family Engagement Council will meet every other month; those interested are asked to commit to serving for at least one year. The council will work together on the items listed below.

Gather feedback from community members to assist the hospital in improving systems, processes, safety and efficiency of care for patients and family members.

Collaborate with hospital leaders as necessary to integrate suggested improvements into the planning and development process for new initiatives, programs and projects.

Provide suggestions on ways to build positive relationships between the hospital and members of the community.

Assist in promoting health care services provided by the hospital to the community through networking and advocacy efforts.

Interested community members are asked to contact Donna Dothager, administrative assistant, at 618-690-3402 or email Donna.Dothager@hshs.org for more information or to request an application.