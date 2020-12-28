HSHS Provider & Colleague Of The Month

HSHS Medical Group has awarded Renato Rivera, MD, with our December Provider of the Month Award. Dr. Rivera is a physician at HSHS Medical Group General Surgery in Breese, Illinois.

The Provider of the Month is chosen from nominations submitted by fellow HSHS Medical Group team members. “Dr. Rivera is gentle, kind, compassionate and humble,” his nominator said. “This can be seen in the missions work that Dr. Rivera does each year and all the different ways he helps the community. Dr. Rivera has touched numerous lives over the years.”

“My favorite part of my job is seeing and caring for the patients. My guiding principle is to take care of the patients like they are my relatives and friends,” Dr. Rivera said. “God gave me only one talent—to be a surgeon. I must use God’s talent as long as I am healthy and able.”

When away from work, Dr. Rivera attends church every day, goes on annual mission trips and loves spending time with his kids and playing with his grandkids.

HSHS Medical Group also recently awarded Christina Matthews with our December Colleague of the Month Award. Christina is a registrar at HSHS Holy Family Health Center – managed by HSHS Medical Group in Greenville, Illinois.

The Colleague of the Month is chosen from nominations submitted by fellow HSHS Medical Group team members. “Christina is a perfect example of our mission,” her nominator said. “She embodies Christ’s love for all people every single day and makes a point to make a difference in someone’s life each and every day. One day a package was accidentally delivered to the office. It happened to be a patient of ours that lived nearby. Christina called the patient to let her know a package was delivered to the office. The elderly woman could not leave her husband to pick up the package, so Christina offered to deliver the package to the patient after work. The patient was very appreciative and wanted to thank Christina for always going above and beyond.”

“My favorite part of the job is getting to know and learn about the patients,” Christina said. “It makes me happy to know that I can help the community that I have grown up in and still currently live in. When I can get an answer for a patient and they are so grateful it reminds me that God has put me in this job for a reason; I truly want to make people’s not only lives but days better. My number one rule I live by is that no matter what is going on in my personal life I want to make at least one person’s day every day. It may be by something as small as a smile, have a great day or taking a meal to someone that needs it. You never know what someone else is going through in life.”

Christina’s favorite after-work activities include spending time with her family and any opportunity she gets to snuggle up with a book for a while.