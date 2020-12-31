IDPH Offering COVID Testing Jan 4 & 6

The Illinois Department of Public Health will be doing free PCR Covid-19 testing Monday, January 4th, and Wednesday, January 6th, at the Bond County Fairgrounds from 8 AM to 4 PM each day.

PCR tests are NOT rapid tests and results will be received in an estimated two to three days.

Testing January 4 & 6 is free and you can have it done with or without symptoms. You must have a valid telephone number.

The Bond County Health Department will NOT be doing any rapid testing during the week of January 4.