IL Firearm Deer Season 2020 Preliminary Harvest Totals 76,579

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced a preliminary total of 76,579 deer were taken by hunters during the seven-day 2020 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded Sunday, Dec. 6. A final total of 75,417 deer were harvested during the firearm season in 2019.

The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the firearm season (Dec. 3-6) was 29,432, compared with 25,176 during the second season in 2019. The preliminary harvest for the first segment of this year’s firearm season (Nov. 20-22) was 47,147 deer.

Remaining 2020-21 deer season hunting opportunities in Illinois in the weeks ahead include:

Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season, Dec. 11-13;

Late-Winter Antlerless-Only Deer Season and CWD Deer Season (in designated counties only), Dec. 31, 2020 – Jan. 3, 2021 and Jan. 15-17, 2021; and

Archery Deer Season, which continues through Jan. 17, 2021.

A map showing the counties open to the Late-Winter and CWD seasons can be found at: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/programs/CWD/Documents/Late_Winter_CWD_Map.pdf

For more deer hunting information, visit: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx

A table of preliminary Firearm Deer Season harvest totals for 2020 by county, and comparable totals for 2019, is below: