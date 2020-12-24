KC Board To Move Forward With Barnes & Noble College Contract

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees met Monday, December 21, 2020, for its regular monthly meeting. Board members include Bill Hawley (Odin), Linda Stover (Centralia), Jim Beasley (Centralia), Bryan Holthaus (Carlyle), Laura Wedekemper (Shattuc), Louis Kalert (Centralia). Jim Mason (Breese) was absent.

Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees approved the college to continue negotiations to outsource college bookstore management services to Barnes and Noble College. The KC Bookstore is currently in need of management, equipment upgrades, and updated solutions to provide students with affordable course materials. The college received proposals from two contractors, Barnes and Noble College and Follett Higher Education. After a statewide survey of other community college bookstores and several meetings to discuss options, the selection committee scored Barnes and Noble College as the best option for KC. The agreement is for five years with the potential for five additional one-year options.

Barnes and Noble College will offer textbook rentals, price matching, an e-commerce website, and mobile app, plus renovate the KC bookstore to modernize equipment and offer convenience store grab and go items. Additionally, Barnes and Noble College will purchase all existing bookstore inventory and offer bookstore staff first consideration for hiring positions. Barnes and Noble College will match current employee wages and include years of service to KC into the benefits plan.

“With this partnership, we will be able to save students an estimated 40% on textbooks,” said Kaskaskia College President George Evans. “We’re looking forward to this transition and will hopefully have the renovation completed over spring break.”

Judy Hemker, KC Vice President of Administrative Services, introduced the college’s external auditors, CliftonLarsonAllen to present the annual audit findings. The college expects to receive an unmodified opinion of good standing but will need to include a federal compliance supplement addressing accounting and auditing procedures for CARES and other federal grant funds once it becomes available.

Additionally, the board awarded bids to:

Tate’s Plumbing of Centralia, IL for the replacement of water fountains with bottle filling stations.

Hampden Engineering of East Longmeadow, MA to purchase the Hampden Refrigeration Training System for the Heating, Air Conditioning, and Ventilation Program.

In personnel matters, the board approved new hires:

Whitley Wyciskalla, Enrollment Specialist

George Kriss, Chief Information Officer (CIO)

SarahFae Schroeder, Foundation and General Ledger Accounting Specialist

Catherine LeGrand, Payroll and Accounting Specialist

Timothy Brown, Maintenance Specialist

Suzanne Arndt, Assistant Professor of Accounting

Nicholas Rahar, TRIO Grant Program Director

Kelsey Tate, Career Pathways Coordinator

Additionally, the board accepted the resignation of Ashley Becker, Vice President of Instructional Services, and the retirement of Bonnie Huels, sociology professor, effective May 31, 2021.

Lastly, the board acted on faculty tenure:

Reappointment of Second Year Probationary Faculty to Third Year:

Career and Technical Education

Laura Mondy

Nursing/Allied Health

Cheryl Rushing

Reappointment of Third Year Probationary Faculty to Tenure:

Career and Technical Education

Cory Wellen

Continued Employment of Tenure Faculty:

Career and Technical Education

Chris Browne

Ken Ingersoll

Stephanie Klie

Mark Kohnen

Robert Rhymes

Nathan Wilkins

Arts and Sciences

Brian Cambron

Scott Crothers

Bruce Fink

Niranjan Goswami

Erin Landers

Lynda Marshall

Clint Stevens

Jeff Sulcer

Wayne Watkins

Josh Woods

Nursing/Allied Health

Cynthia Hoffmann

Eric Jones

Kim Storm

Beth Urban