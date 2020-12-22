KC Foundation Establishes John C. January Scholarship

The Kaskaskia Foundation has announced the new John C. January Memorial Scholarship aimed at supporting KC students pursuing a degree or certificate in industrial automation, industrial electricity, industrial management, industrial technology, or welding.

This scholarship was made possible by Susie McColpin, widow of the late John C. January. January was a long-life area resident who worked as a carpenter and journeyman machinist for 20 years at Stanford Engineering in Salem, Illinois. In 1996, he opened his own business, J.J. High Tech in Odin, Illinois, and operated it until his death in 2015.

Each year, two $500 scholarships will be awarded to be used for tuition, fees, books, and other course-related supplies. To be eligible for this award, KC Students must reside in District 501 and be enrolled in the specified degree or certificate programs.

The first scholarships will be awarded in Spring 2021. Applications are open now at https://kaskaskia.smapply.io.

For more information on establishing a scholarship through the Kaskaskia College Foundation, contact Director of Institutional Advancement Suzanne Christ at 618-545-3069 or schrist@kaskaskia.edu.