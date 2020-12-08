KC Friends Of The Fine Arts Awards Scholarships

The Kaskaskia College Friends of the Fine Arts (KCFFA) organization recently awarded six scholarships to KC art, music, and theater students totaling $7,200. Each student received supplemental funds to cover the cost of educational expenses such as tuition, fees, books, and any other pre-approved program supplies.

Art:

Ximena Aparicio (Albers)

William Wagner (Greenville)

Vocal Music:

Travis Strobel (Vandalia)

Instrumental Music:

Holden Kershaw (Salem)

Theatre:

Elena Smith (Salem)

Dusk Donoho (Salem)

The Kaskaskia College Friends of the Fine Arts (KCFFA) organization works to ensure that the Arts play a vital role in the communities and campus life. Additionally, the KCFFA strives to increase participation and broaden opportunities for the visual and performing arts.

To support and directly benefit fine arts students at Kaskaskia College through scholarships and other projects, we invite the public to become a member of the KCFFA. For more information, please visit http://www.kaskaskia.edu/kcffa.

The Friends of the Fine Arts is a member organization of the Kaskaskia College Foundation, a non-profit, 501(c)(3) entity established exclusively for the advancement, assistance, and support of Kaskaskia College.