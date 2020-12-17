KC Physical Therapy Program Receives Re-Accreditation

Kaskaskia College’s Physical Therapy Assistant (PTA) Program received full re-accreditation for ten years from the nationally recognized Commission on Accreditation for Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE).

“Kaskaskia College’s PTA program is thrilled to acknowledge a full accreditation notice received from CAPTE,” said Michelle Wessel, KC PTA Program Coordinator. “It demonstrates our ongoing efforts to provide top-notch, high-quality curriculum at an affordable price.”

CAPTE’s re-accreditation acknowledgment includes a 100% first-time license passage rate and a 100% employment rate for 2019 and 2020 KC students. The KC PTA program provides small class sizes with an individualized focus to ensure student success.

“We are so pleased with being awarded continuing accreditation. This recognition is a direct reflection of the work and effort of our outstanding faculty who are committed to student success and providing quality education,” stated Julie Obermark, KC Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences. “Accreditation of the program guarantees current and prospective students that rigorous standards are met to provide them with an excellent education and preparation for the workforce.”

CAPTE’s accreditation cycle is a 10-year cycle, with ongoing process improvement, data collection, and curricular improvements. KC PTA program faculty, KC PTA Advisory board, and college administration continually review and ensure are CAPTE guidelines are being met. The KC PTA program’s enrollment continues to grow to match KC’s 501 district’s demand via regional healthcare providers.