Keyesport Woman Charged With Alleged Aggravated Battery To Child

A Keyesport woman is facing Class X felony charges of alleged Aggravated Battery to a Child following her arrest last week.

The Bond County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Tuesday evening, December 1, by Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. An infant female was being treated at their facility for head and chest injuries which medical personnel felt were suspicious in nature.

An investigative task force was assembled which included five investigators from Bond and Madison County. The task force conducted their investigation with the assistance of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Illinois State Police Crime Scene and the Bond County State’s Attorney’s Office.

As a result of that investigation, Faith M. Runge, age 20 of Keyesport, was taken into custody for alleged Aggravated Battery to a Child on Thursday afternoon, December 3. Runge was formally charged and arraigned Friday and is currently being held in the Bond County Jail on $100,000.00 bond.