Kingsbury Park District Levy Approved

The Kingsbury Park District Board met Thursday evening and approved the tax levy for real estate taxes to be paid in 2021.

It is lower than this past year’s levy.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein said the new levy is $345,120, which is $12,380 less than the 2020 levy.

The three members currently on the board, Barb Smith, Louanne Theiss and Scott Crothers, had previously been presented information about the proposed levy and agreed with what was listed. The levy was approved at Thursday meeting without further discussion.

The tax levy must be filed with the Bond County Clerk no later than December 29.