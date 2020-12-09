Library Holiday Coloring Contest

The Greenville Public Library has a children’s holiday coloring contest underway.

Library Director Joe Keillor said the age groups are 0-6 years and 7-10. You can find the forms on our WGEL Community Calendar, the City of Greenville website, or the library website. You can also pick them up when you make an appointment to visit the library. Completed sheets are due December 23 and winners will receive a book. Winners will be notified after the holidays.

The pictures are a Christmas tree with gift boxes, and an elf standing next to a tree and presents. For more information call the library at 664-3115.