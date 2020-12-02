Library Holiday Reading Program

The Greenville Public Library is hosting a Holiday Reading Program for teens and adults.

Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL that for every six books a teen or adult reads through January 9, they may submit their name and a list of the books. After January 9, two names will be drawn and each will receive a $25 to a local business. The library has done a summer reading program for many years and Keillor said they wanted to add a winter program as something special during the restrictions associated with the pandemic.

The program is open to high school students and adults.

A person does not need to have a library account to participate, but does need access to books.

No purchase is necessary to be in the program.