Library Holiday Reading Program

The Greenville Public Library is hosting a Holiday Reading Program for teens and adults.
Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL that for every six books a teen or adult reads through January 9, they may submit their name and a list of the books. After January 9, two names will be drawn and each will receive a $25 to a local business. The library has done a summer reading program for many years and Keillor said they wanted to add a winter program as something special during the restrictions associated with the pandemic.
The program is open to high school students and adults.
A person does not need to have a library account to participate, but does need access to books.
No purchase is necessary to be in the program.