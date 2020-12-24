Local Kids Shop With A Cop

2020 has not been an easy year for everyone due to the pandemic. It’s always nice to hear a feel-good story this time of the year.

Earlier this month, the Bond County Law Enforcement Association brightened the lives of 20 county students by taking them on a shopping spree for Christmas. It’s called Shop With A Cop.

The students, from elementary through junior high ages, were selected by the principals of their schools.

Association President Josh Hill said five kids from each school in the county participated. The kids met with officers and had lunch with them. Lunch is followed by a shopping trip. Hill said the event is always fun for both the kids and the officers, noting the officers were impressed that many children selected clothing and crafts.

Last year the students had $200 each to spend and this year’s amount was $300.

Hill said this could not be done without the assistance of citizens in the local communities. He said normally there is a large fundraising event, but this year in light of COVID-19, they had to simply ask for donations. Hill said the public came through “big time”. He thanked everyone who donated and recognized Joe’s Pizza & Pasta for providing lunch and Bond County Transit for helping with transportation.

Law enforcement members participating in this year’s Shop With A Cop were from the Bond County Sheriff’s Department, Greenville and Sorento Police, Bond County state’s attorney’s office, Bond County coroner’s office and Illinois State Police.

