Local Ministry Provides Cars For Those In Need

The Bond County Cars 4 Change vehicle ministry program will soon be entering its second year.

The program is based at the Greenville Free Methodist Church.

Will Sussenbach is one of the Cars 4 Change coordinators.

He told us the group serves those in need by providing them with vehicles and vehicle repairs, allowing them to get to work, school, appointment, etc., that they may not have been able to otherwise. He said the group started about a year ago.

Sussenbach told us the ministry came about as Will listened to his dad talk with Carl Brannon, then the minister of the Greenville Free Methodist Church, about the need in the community. Since they started, Cars 4 Change has given away five cars and repaired about 12 in a year.

Sussenbach said Cars 4 Change works with the Project Parenting group, the CORE Community Program, the Jubilee House, Eden’s Glory, and local churches to make connections with those in need.

He said the group is interested in connecting with area mechanics and those who have some formal training to help with the work. Other groups who would like to connect with Cars 4 Change can email info@cars4change.us or call the Greenville Free Methodist Church at 664-2584.

The program’s website is Cars4Change.us.