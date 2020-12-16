Moore Family Christmas Display Open To Everyone

For several years, John and Esther Moore, of Greenville, have opened their home to fellow community members during the holidays to enjoy a variety of Christmas lights, displays, interactive experiences and more. This year is no different and there is even more to experience.

This year’s open house will be Friday and Saturday, December 18 and 19, from 6 to 9 PM each evening. The Moore’s home is located at 303 Charles Avenue in Greenville.

Esther Moore told us groups will be staggered with at least six feet between them. You’ll be able to see Santa’s Workshop and kids can visit with Santa. He’ll give each of them a gift bag with treats. There will be lots of photo opportunities and free photo frames for mom and dad. Hot chocolate will be served and there are plenty of light displays to enjoy outside.

Moore said there is no charge for the experience, but donations are accepted.

The Moore’s address, once again, is 303 Charles Avenue and the open house is Friday and Saturday, December 18 and 19, from 6 to 9 PM.