More Counterfeit Money Found In Area

Since Monday, December 14, The FNB Community Bank has intercepted counterfeit $100 bills that have been circulated in Vandalia, Greenville and Ramsey.

The bank has been speaking with businesses and individuals that fell victim to the counterfeits and officials say they’ve shared the information with the Vandalia and Greenville police departments.

As reported earlier, most of the fake bills have had the same serial number: G57131587A.

In most instances, the bills have passed the counterfeit pen test, but they’ve been described as not looking or feeling real.

The FNB Community Bank encourages everyone to keep an eye open for any suspicious currency.

If you spot something that doesn’t seem legitimate, contact your local bank or police department.