More On Alleged Child Abuse Charges

A Keyesport woman has been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with alleged aggravated battery of a child.

Faith M. Runge, age 20, is accused of allegedly harming a child which was born on October 13 of this year.

The state alleges Runge shook the baby in her hands, causing the child’s head to move back and forth violently and resulting in brain damage.

A second count alleges the defendant grabbed the baby with her hands about the abdomen, causing several fractures to the child’s ribs.

Runge is being held in the Bond County jail on $10,000 cash bond.

Both charges, which were filed this past Friday, are Class X felonies.

Runge has been appointed an attorney and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 23 in Bond County Circuit Court.