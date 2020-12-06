New Bond County Ambulance Contract Approved

Beginning January 1, the Bond County Special Service District will have a new ambulance survivor provider,

The SSD board met Thursday morning and approved a three-year contract with RuralMed, which also provides ambulance service in Fayette County. Attending the meeting virtually was Ethan Bouser from RuralMed.

The ambulance service will continue to be provided through December by HSHS Holy Family Hospital.

The new agreement is in effect January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2023, and will be automatically renewed for additional one-year terms, with a maximum of four additional one-year terms, unless one of the parties seeks termination.

RuralMed has agree to provide a minimum of two dedicated advanced life support ambulances, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It will also furnish personnel necessary to operate the ambulances and equipment. All employees will be the responsibility of RuralMed and will not be employees or agents of the SSD.

The district is funded by a property tax. The agreement indicates RuralMed will not receive tax revenues and will not be considered anything other than an independent provider of contractual services.

The district will own, maintain and insure the equipment and ambulances, and obtain replacement equipment and additional equipment, as reasonably requested, from time to time, by RuralMed.

There is also a clause in the contract that if RuralMed fails to meet or exceed performance times, or fails to provide full and adequate emergency services, as determined by an ambulance subcommittee, it will be assessed a penalty not to exceed $1,000 per violation, as recommended by the subcommittee and approved by the district.