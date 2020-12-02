New County Board Members, Officers

The Bond County Board has a new chairman.

During Tuesday morning’s meeting, the election of board officers was conducted. Adam Boudouris was selected to serve as chairman.

Past chairman, Wes Pourchot, was selected as vice-chairman.

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert administered the oaths of office to three men elected at the November 3 general election.

They are Republican Jacob Rayl, Representing District 3; Democratic long-time board member Frank Lucco, representing District 1; and Democrat Adam Boudouris, representing District 5.

Voters selected Rayl and Lucco to four-year terms, while Boudouris received a two-year term, after previously being appointed to the county board.

The 23-year old Rayl is in office for the first time.

He said he’s excited to be on the Bond County Board and work with the other members.

Rayl said he grew up in Belleville then moved Bond County near the Bond/Madison County line. He attended high school in Highland. He said he is pleased to be a Bond County resident.

So why did Jacob Rayl decide to run for the county board? He said he’s always been interested in politics and wanted to give back to his community.

