The Bond County Special Service District board met briefly Tuesday morning, but took no action on an ambulance service agreement.

Another meeting has been set for 11 a.m. Thursday.

The board has been negotiating with RuralMed, a Fayette County ambulance service, which has proposed providing ambulance service to the part of Bond County in the SSD.

The SSD board did not renew its ambulance contract with HSHS Holy Family Hospital. That contract ends December 31.