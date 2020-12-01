No Hearing Needed For City Levy

At its recent meeting, the Greenville City Council members decided it would not be levying more than a five percent increase in real estate taxes for next year.

That means a truth in taxation hearing will not have to be held.

The council is expected to approve the levy at its December meeting for taxes to be paid in 2021.

The council purchased audio and video equipment to record and live stream meetings.

Since the pandemic, the meetings have been available to the public on the city’s Facebook page, using city-owned equipment available at the time.

It is hoped the new equipment will provide a consistent audio and visual presentation. The council purchased a system with audio equipment and a camera to continue streaming directly to Facebook or to YouTube.

The cost was $3,420, which was the least expensive of the three options, but the one recommended by City Manager Dave Willey.