Pearman Busy With Book Projects

One year ago, WGEL told you about Greenville Author Brian Pearman releasing his first fiction book.

That first book, “The Collapse”, was released in October of 2019.

Brian said he has been a busy author in 2020, releasing a prequel to “The Collapse”, a collection of short stories, and a novella called “Through Fire And Light.”

Click below to hear more:

Also released this year was a short story book, “Tales Of A Mad Mind,” and Brian said he has already recorded it for an audio book. He said he’d been thinking about doing something audio-based for some time.

Click below for more:

The 2004 Greenville High School graduate is now working on another project, a new novel which he expects to be released next year.

Click below to hear his comments:

Brian Pearman is also an accomplished artist.

His books can be obtained through Amazon.